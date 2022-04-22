The Ethiopian men queuing to fight for Russia
Scores of men have been seen queuing outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, apparently registering to fight in the war in Ukraine.
One man said he was told by his former army colleague that "the Russians were looking for ex-service members".
The Russian embassy has issued a statement saying that it was not recruiting fighters, and that the Ethiopians who showed up outside were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."