Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is currently facing a water shortage due to factors like changing weather patterns and ageing water facilities.

Residents in informal communities like Kibra pay private vendors for water, meaning they now control the supply and access to water in the community.

However, the price women and girls are paying is a lot more than just money.

Video Producers: Njoroge Muigai, Azeezat Olaoluwa, Ann-Marie Yiannacou, Michael Onyiego