Scrapping Ghana's rape examination fee

Ghanaian actor Ama K. Abebrese has started a petition pushing for the government to scrap the medical fees associated with the medical examination needed to determine if someone has been raped.

During her campaigning, Ama found out that there is already a law in place in Ghana that prohibits sexual assault victims paying for their medical exams - but it is rarely enforced.

The minimum doctor's fee for filling out a police medical form is 300 cedi ($40, £31) – twice the average monthly earnings for a worker.

One victim and her uncle told BBC Africa that they paid for "everything the doctor did in the hospital" and that they were given a receipt.

Producers: Saida Swaleh, Samuel Kisambe, Rajni Boddington