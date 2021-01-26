The remains of more than 100 victims killed in a weekend explosion of an illegal oil refinery were buried on Tuesday evening in three mass graves, officials said.

President Muhammadu Buhari described the incident in Imo state, southern Nigeria, as a "catastrophe and a national disaster".

No family members were present at the burial as many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Ezekwe Bigwig, a local community youth leader, said: "The shock is still within us."