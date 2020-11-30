The student putting Ghana’s lost archives online

Kuukuwa Manful is undertaking a project to digitise one of Ghana's archive stores that mostly contains old planning permissions and blueprints.

Kuukuwa, who is a PhD candidate at SOAS University in London, received a grant for the work and says that some of the documents date back to the late 1800s.

After some tough cleaning work and data collection, she hopes that she and her team can create an online database where the information from the archives can be available online.

Producers: Thomas Naadi, Sulley Lansah, Rajni Boddington