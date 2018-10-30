When Kappy Wanjohi's son Nathan was diagnosed with quadriplegia cerebral palsy at birth, she felt hopeless.

However, she and her husband Meekeh have been able to adapt their lifestyle, and some equipment, to make sure that they can do activities as a family.

Meekeh's handiwork has resulted in a wheelchair that doubles as a car seat and a harness, which allowed Kappy to walk with her son on the beach - a moment she describes as the "highlight" of her life.

After conquering Mount Longonot together, they are now planning on climbing Mount Kenya as a family.

Producers: Carolyne Kiambo and Esah Panyako