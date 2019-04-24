Communities in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, have been affected by the worst floods in decades, leaving over 430 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.

Moeketsi Manake and his family lost everything within minutes but managed to survive.

They are now living with relatives as they begin to think about rebuilding their lives.

They told the BBC’s Pumza Fihlani what happened when the flood water hit.

Producers: Camilla Mills, Jesse David Preyser, Mark Sedgwick