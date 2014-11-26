African men are investing more and more money in their appearance.

The male grooming products market on the continent is growing, along with a rise worldwide in the number of men going for treatments at beauty salons.

That's being attributed, in part, to celebrities and social media influencers highlighting the need for men to take care of their appearance and their wellbeing.

BBC Africa’s Seydina Alioune Djigo went to find out more in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.