The search for eight miners who have been trapped in a zinc mine in Burkina Faso for the last month is still ongoing.

The miners were flooded in the mine on 16 April.

In less than an hour, 125mm of rain fell - five times the average monthly amount.

The Canadian owners of the mine - which is about 100km (60 miles) west of the capital, Ouagadougou - say search crews continue to work 24 hours a day.

But after four weeks without contact, and no sign of them in the first rescue chamber, family and friends worry about their chances of survival.

Wives and family members at the site pray that the miners are found in the second chamber, 700m underground.