Monkeypox is a disease that is usually found in Central Africa and West Africa.

Around 20 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, with other cases confirmed around Europe, the US and in Australia.

The World Health Organization is convening an emergency meeting with experts about the spread.

But what is it? And how contagious is it?

BBC Africa's Jameisha Prescod breaks down what we know about this rare disease.