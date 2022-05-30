Drought's devastating toll on Somalia's children

East Africa is in the middle of a years-long drought after four consecutive failed rainy seasons – with Somalia one of the worst affected nations.

The United Nations is warning that the country risks famine should global food prices continue to rise.

Our Africa correspondent, Catherine Byaruhanga has been to the country and sent us this report.

