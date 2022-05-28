Family members of kidnapped passengers of the of Abuja-Kaduna train attack have appealed to the Nigerian government to rescue the victims. At least two of the captives have been released, but many more hostages are still in captivity.

Train services along Abuja and Kaduna remain suspended two months since the brazen attack by gunmen on a high-speed train that left at least eight passengers dead and hundreds missing.

Yakubu Aku recounts his experience on the train the day of the attack.

Produced by Ifiokabasi Ettang, Yusuf Akinpelu

Animations by Ifiokabasi Ettang

Voice over by Fauziyya Tukur