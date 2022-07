What does it mean to be an Afro-Italian musician?

We talk to the young Afro-Italian artists hoping to make a change about dealing with everyday racism, being told you're not 'Italian enough' and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Artists featured: Mose Coy, Anna Bassy, Ibra The Boy and Prince The Goat of Slings, David Blank

Art and Video by Ifiokabasi Ettang

Producer Alice Gioia