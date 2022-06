The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - are "in perfect health", says their mother, Halima Cissé.

Originally from Mali, she gave birth in Morocco after Mali’s government flew her there for specialist care.

Cissé gave birth by Caesarean section and her babies weighed between 500g and 1kg (1.1lb and 2.2lb).

During scans, doctors detected just seven babies.