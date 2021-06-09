Many have come to know her as the bright, pink and happy DJ with no worries in the world.

But what many do not know is that Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, is also a budding academic.

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, she is undertaking her third degree at one of the world's top universities.

She tells BBC What's New's Nyasha Nyatsambo about what drew her to pursue a Masters degree in African Studies at Oxford University.