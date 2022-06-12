Africa Eye: Racism for sale

In February 2020 a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don't understand that what they're being told to say is " I am a black monster and my IQ is low."

The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond. But no-one ever answered some crucial questions: why was this filmed? Where was it shot? Who made it?

These questions send BBC Africa Eye reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango on a journey into a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent.

Investigative reporters: Runako Celina and Henry Mhango

Producer: Chiara Francavilla

Video editing: Suzanne Vanhooymissen & Matthew Bradley

Exec Prod: Daniel Adamson