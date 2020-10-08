Several Tanzanians have fled from Loliondo, northern Tanzania to Kenya to seek medical attention and food.

This is due to ongoing clashes between police forces and the Maasai community.

Dozens of police have been deployed to the area in order to make sure the Maasai stay away from the government's controlled area.

A member of the Maasai community told the BBC: "The government want to take our land and give it to the investors."

Human rights organisation Survival International has accused the army in Tanzania of shooting at the indigenous people.

But Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa downplayed the reports of violence and said no-one was being evicted.