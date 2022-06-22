The Nigerian Medical and Dental Council has said it will not accept medical and dental degrees from Ukrainian universities obtained from 2022.

The body reportedly does not recognise medical and dental programmes offered online - with students continuing their studies this way after being evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The decision has left hundreds of students in limbo.

BBC Africa's Chris Ewokor spoke to Aminat and Grace, who were students at the Kyiv Medical University, and Samuel, who studied at Sumy National Agrarian University.