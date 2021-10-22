DRC: What’s causing the conflict?

Violence in the eastern part of the DR Congo has escalated in recent months, resulting in thousands of people fleeing and hundreds being killed.

Amid the rising unrest, tensions between the Congo and its neighbouring country, Rwanda, have reached an all-time low as the two countries continue to blame each other for crisis in the east.

These tensions threaten to undermine on-going peace efforts in the region – prolonging the instability.

So how did this all begin? And what's being done about it? Joice Etutu explains.

