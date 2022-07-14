In the Black Fantastic is a new exhibition at London's Hayward Gallery which brings together artists from across the African diaspora whose works use elements of fantasy, science fiction, African myth and spirituality to explore race and alternative realities.

Curated by Ekow Eshun, the exhibition features the works of British-Liberian visual artist Lina Iris Viktor and African-American artist Rashaad Newsome, whose work spans technology, sculpture and video, and celebrates black queer identity.

Produced, filmed and edited by Aaron Akinyemi