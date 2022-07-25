The number of registered young voters taking part in Kenya's 2022 elections has declined by just over 5% compared to the last election, according to the electoral commission.

Voter apathy has been cited as one of the main reasons behind the decline.

But there are others who are eager to vote.

What do the two sides have to say to each other?

Filming: Anne Okumu, Gloria Achieng' and Valentine Ngaruiya

Producers: Njoroge Muigai and Anthony Irungu