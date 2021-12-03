Climate change killing elephants, says Kenya

Kenya's Wildlife and Tourism ministry says that climate change is now a bigger threat to elephant conservation than poaching.

In the past year, the country has recorded 179 elephant deaths due to the ongoing drought affecting the Horn of Africa.

Following consecutive seasons of poor rains, rivers and water pans have dried up and grasslands have shrivelled in the game reserves.

The BBC's Mercy Juma reports from the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, one of the largest parks in the world.