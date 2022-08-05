The Shona community in Kenya will be voting for the first time ever in the upcoming general election on August 9th. Members of this community, who now number around 4,000 people, arrived in Kenya from Zimbabwe over 60 years ago, welcomed by the first post-independence President, Jomo Kenyatta. But they were not recognised as citizens and remained stateless until 2020, when they were finally given citizenship.

Produced by Akisa Wandera

Filmed by Jeff Sauke

Edited by Anthony Irungu