Kenyans are heading to the polls on 9th August to choose their new leaders who will serve for the next five years.

The cost of running a successful campaign in the country is among the most expensive in Africa, which limits many young people from seeking elective seats.

At the height of the campaigns, we met two young Kenyans trying to break barriers by going into politics despite not having the money or influence.

Edited by Sandrine Lungumbu