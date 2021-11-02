Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio spoke to in depth to BBC Focus Radio on the economic struggles in the country and how he's dealing with it.

Anti-government protesters are clashing with police in Sierra Leone's opposition areas.

Authorities say four police officers and a number of protesters have been killed.

Sierra Leoneans have been rallying against the high cost of living, corruption and police brutality.

Protesters in Freetown are also calling for President Julius Maada Bio to step down.