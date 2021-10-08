In the Gambia, like in most other parts of Africa, the cost of fertiliser is high.

The government is able to provide a small subsidy, but the costs can be prohibitive for small scale farmers. It means that Gambians are coming up with innovative solutions, one such collective is based in Bakau, a town west of Gambia’s capital city of Banjul.

The Bakau women famers are turning organic waste into fertiliser, providing cheaper alternatives while cleaning the environment.