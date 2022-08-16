Raila Odinga addressed the public for the first time since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission [IEBC] announced the presidential results. He has described the results as 'null and void'.

He argued that the chairman of the electoral commission had no legal authority to announce the results that majority of commissioners had rejected.

In a separate meeting, four out of the seven IEBC commissioners said the final results were not analysed and processed by everyone in the commission which is why they disagreed with the final results announced by the body's chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

So what will happens next, BBC Mercy Juma explains.

Filmed by Rashid Ibrahim & Ken Mungai

Video Produced by Gloria Achieng and Njoroge Muigai