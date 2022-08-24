International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says the people of Sudan have been waiting for justice for too long.

In an interview with reporter Mercy Juma, Mr Khan said: "I saw the bravery of victims and survivors. I saw their courage and we’re trying to move forward."

His comments come after Mr Khan has been in Sudan investigating war crimes committed during the rule of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, and after opening the trial into senior Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb in April 2022.

Produced by Camilla Mills