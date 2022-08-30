Kenya’s long time opposition leader Raila Odinga says he is confident of a favourable ruling by the country’s constitutional court regarding a petition seeking to invalidate the declaration of his opponent William Ruto as President elect.

Mr. Odinga says the court’s judgement will have wider implications on democracy across Africa because it will set precedence for future disputes.

He spoke to the BBC’s Richard Kagoe who sought to find out if he was ready to accept the decision by the court.

Filmed by Justus Netia & Jeff Sauke

Produced by Mildred Wanyonyi

Edited by Anthony Irungu