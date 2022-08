Former child soldier Morris Matadi is fighting to change Liberia’s future by starting a school for children whose parents, also former child soldiers, are addicted to drugs or are sleeping on the streets.

For Morris, 30 years after the conflict ended, the school is an opportunity to give back to his community and to give the younger generation hope for the future.

Edited by Sandrine Lungumbu

Produced by Jazzmin Jiwa

Filmed by Hans Fanfon