Agriculture accounts for almost half of Sierra Leone's Gross Domestic Product.

Sixty percent of the population work in the agriculture sector and majority of them are women.

Subsistence farming is a key industry, but a group of women in the country’s Southern region have managed to turn theirs into a highly profitable business.

BBC Africa reporter Azeezat Olaoluwa has spoken to Mamie Achion who is leading a group of women who have managed to turn their farming into a highly profitable business.

