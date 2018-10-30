Having disabilities in a country where help isn’t easily available, can be terribly difficult.

But 18-year-old Ahmed Salami always dreamed of stardom. He was born with autism, cerebral palsy and ADHD. He learnt to speak at the age of six and struggled with a stammer.

Now, with the help of his mother, he posts weekly videos on a YouTube channel, where he uses his platform to share his personal journey and inspire others.

Produced by Chris Ewokor

Filmed by Chukwuemeka Anyikwa

Edited by Salihu Adamu and Soraya Ali