Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema pledged a break from the past when he took office last year.

His successes included halving inflation, receiving a billion-dollar IMF bailout and introducing lower taxes and free education.

But critics say despite an election promise to do so, the government has been slow to abolish a colonial-era insult law often used to silence critics.

In an exclusive interview, President Hichilema told the BBC's Shingai Nyoka that the law which is enshrined in the constitution will be repealed but until that time, it would continue to apply.

Opposition members are among those who have been arrested in the last year.