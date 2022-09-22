Every year thousands of migrants travel from Nigeria, hoping to reach Europe. 20 years ago, Nollywood director Ike Nnaebue attempted to make the same journey. Retracing his steps, Ike meets the new wave of migrants.

He hears about the hopes that drive them on their journey and witnesses the dangers that await them. He meets migrants who end up broke, stranded or victims of racist attack.

Others fall into the hands of human traffickers. For those who do make it to Morocco, Europe may seem tantalisingly close, but can often end up being as elusive as ever.