Burkina Faso has a new leadership, after members of the army overthrew the government.

It’s the second coup in the West African country in 2022.

Both times, growing insecurity and the leadership’s failure to deal with an Islamist insurgency were blamed for the takeovers.

The new man in charge, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, pledged to enhance the fight against Islamist militants who’ve carried out several attacks in the country.

The BBC’s West Africa correspondent Mayeni Jones explains what’s at stake.

Edited by Mark Sedgwick