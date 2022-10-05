Ten years ago, four students were killed in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Widespread outrage followed the mob justice that led to their murder.

BBC’s Nduka Orjinmo takes us through what happened and why mob killing is still prevalent in Nigeria today.

Presenter: Nduka Orjinmo

Video Editor: Ifiokabasi Ettang

Animations by Ifiokabasi Ettang & Mayowa Alabi

Filmed by Joseph Jegede & Chukwuemeka Anyikwa

Production Coordinator: Olivia Ndubisi

Executive Producer: Keisha Gitari