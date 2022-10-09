For the first time since violence returned to northern Ethiopia in August, breaking a five-month humanitarian truce, peace once again seems possible.

The head of the African Union has joined growing voices in welcoming public commitments by both sides to return to talks. The EU said it was ready to support the latest peace efforts in South Africa. However, uncertainty remains as talks scheduled for this weekend have been delayed while the fighting has continued.

The BBC’s correspondent in Addis Ababa, Kalkidan Yibeltal, examines how close are Ethiopia's warring parties to agreeing to peace.

Filmed and edited by Amensisa Negera

Basically- the talks, said for this weekend are delayed and there's still a lot of uncertainty. While on ground fighting and air/drone strikes have continued to be reported increasing concerns.