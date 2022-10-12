Is religious freedom under attack in Nigeria?

Attacks on religious bodies in Nigeria, the frequent kidnapping of civilians and members of the clergy and the murders of both has refocused attention on the claims that there is religious persecution in Nigeria.

But given that this is a right protected under the country's constitution how accurate and assertion is it?

BBC's Keisha Gitari breaks down Nigeria's freedom of religion argument.

