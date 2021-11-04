The civil war, which has devastated Ethiopia’s Tigray region, has seen tens of thousands killed and left its people largely cut off from aid and food supplies.

Some estimates say more than 150,000 people have died from starvation.

The UN has accused both sides of committing war crimes, including attacks on civilians and sexual violence.

Ethiopia’s government denies enforcing a blockade on Tigray and says it is committed to investigating reports of war crimes.

BBC News explains the background to the conflict and its lasting impact.

Producers: Peter Ball and Joanne Whalley

Video editor and graphics: Joe Payne