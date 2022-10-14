Why are Kenyan farmers turning to social media?

Kenyan farmers are turning to social media platforms to increase their knowledge of farming and boost their incomes.

Over 50% of Kenyans own a smartphone according to the Communications Authority of Kenya, which regulates the country’s communications and technology sector. This means that most can easily access and benefit from online sites. But with online, there are risks such as misinformation and fraud.

Story by Jewel Kiriungi

Produced by Ann-Marie Yiannacou

Edited by Miriam O’Donkor