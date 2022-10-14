The Woman King: In the footsteps of Benin's Tassi Hangbé
In the Footsteps of the Warrior Queen is a journey to the heart of Benin's ancient Kingdom of Dahomey, where a great warrior queen, Tassi Hangbé, once led an all-female army - the Agodjies, known to Europeans as "Amazons".
Benin's formidable lawyer and four-time presidential candidate, Marie-Elise Gbedo, leads us to her country's past, where powerful women conquered and instilled fear, and questions the future of her country, where 70% of women today are victims of domestic violence.
Edited by Ifiok Ettang
Produced by Valeria Cardi
Executive produced by Nicola Milne