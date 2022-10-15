Nigeria floods: People evacuated from the top of cars

Around 90,000 Nigerian homes are submerged in water as a result of flooding in 27 of the country's 36 states.

The floods have killed around 500 people and around 1.4m are displaced, according to authorities.

Matthias Schmale, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, said: "We're currently seeing the worst floods in ten years in Nigeria."

