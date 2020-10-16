In October 2020, a series of protests against police brutality took place across Nigeria.

Authorities across the country pledged reform and established judicial panels to investigate allegations of abuse, promising compensation, and reconciliation.

Two years later, BBC's Yemisi Adegoke meets with two families she first spoke to during the protests who are still waiting for these promises to be fulfilled and justice for their loved ones.

Filmed and edited by: Joshua Akinyemi