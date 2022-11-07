On 5 April 2022, Mubarak Bala – president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria – was convicted of charges related to blasphemy, and received a sentence that sent shockwaves throughout the country and the world.

The BBC's Yemisi Adegoke looks into Bala's case, which places the threats to freedom of expression in one of the world's most religious countries under new scrutiny.

Producer: Valeria Cardi

Editor: Joshua Akinyemi

Executive Producer: Nicky Milne