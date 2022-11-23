'Suárez used his hand to bat the ball' recalls ex-Ghanian footballer, John Paintsil
No African side has ever reached the semi-finals of a World Cup. But Ghana have come closest - in the quarter-finals against Uruguay at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
The Black Stars were denied a certain winning goal by a handball in the final minute of extra-time.
Former Ghanian footballer, John Paintsil relives the famous match and looks ahead to the rematch against Uruguay on December 2nd in the group stage in Qatar.