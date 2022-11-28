Fulu Fiziki: 'We don't want Africa to become the world's bin'
In Kinshasa, DRC, a group of friends created an eco-friendly afro-futurist collective called Fulu Miziki, which means 'music from bin' in Lingala.
The band has given itself a mission: Recycling waste around the world and turning it into instruments and costumes, to prevent Africa from becoming the world's waste dustbin.
Reporter: Yvette Twagiramariya
Producer: Hajar Chaffag
Filming: Miriam O'Donkor and Ameer Ahmed
Editing: Rajni Boddington