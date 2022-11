In September 2022, authorities in the Gambia began investigating the death of dozens of children from kidney failure.

By October, the World Health Organization raised a global alert over four cough syrups linked to the deaths of the children.

The parents of two victims narrate the last moments of their children.

Edited and animated by Ifiokabasi Ettang

Produced by Princess Abumere and Thomas Naadi

Filmed by Omar Wally