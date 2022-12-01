On World Aids Day, Unicef's new head of HIV/Aids Anurita Bains tells the BBC that a decade of progress on HIV is stagnating and the world is not moving fast enough to reach children and young people living with the condition.

Over two million young people have HIV and the majority of them are in Africa.

Globally, more than 110,000 children and adolescents died due to Aids-related causes in 2021, and another 310,000 were newly infected.

Video by Aaron Akinyemi