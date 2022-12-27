Black British men are four times more likely than white men to be hospitalised for poor mental health, and are less likely to seek help before they reach crisis point, according to the charity MIND.

An initiative in Britain has been launched to give barbers the skills to recognise the signs that someone may be struggling with their mental health and how to help clients get the support they need. Mental Health advocates say the system in place is broken.

The project is a joint partnership between Islington council and the NHS. The three-year $2m programme, Young Black Men and Mental Health, aims to improve both mental wellbeing and life opportunities.

Research by The Centre for Mental Health shows young black men in the UK lack mentors, role models and tailored support.

Produced and edited by Jean Otalor

Filmed by Stuart Antrobus