You might not have heard of Pauli The PSM, but you will do soon.

Pauli, who identifies as non-binary, has worked with world-renowned artists such as FKA Twigs and Gorillaz, and went on tour with Harry Styles.

The London-based artist talks about creating ambient music, being a 'badman' and how The Jetsons influenced his way of thinking.

Produced by Hajar Chaffag